Drunk Newbridge woman was truculent towards the gardaí

A woman who abused the gardaí when intoxicated has been given community service in lieu of prison.

Before last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court was Sarah Quinn (36), with an address in Newbridge.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on January 7 this year, at Lyster Square, Portlaoise, the accused was in a highly intoxicated state and was abusive to the gardaí.

She was directed to leave the scene three times by the gardaí and failed to do so, and had to be arrested.

The accused had eight previous convictions, all public order matters.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that on the night, the accused was visiting her mother in Portlaoise and went out socialising with her nephew and her partner. She was the worse for wear and didn’t realise she was so intoxicated, and was anxious to locate her nephew and partner.

She became truculent towards the gardaí, said defence, and spent two hours in the garda station.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the accused was asking the court not to impose a custodial sentence and had never benefited from probation service intervention before.

Judge Catherine Staines said the accused was at risk of going to prison for her appalling behaviour, but noted that she had never received any help before.

The matter was put back to April 12 for a probation report and community service report, with Judge Staines recommending 100 hours' community service in lieu of three months in prison.