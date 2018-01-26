KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Bright and mostly dry today

Today will be mostly dry and bright with good sunshine this morning after a chilly start, with frost, icy patches and any mist or fog patches soon clearing.

According to Met Eireann there will be highs of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius.

It said rain will extend to eastern areas this evening, with persistent rain in all areas overnight and some heavy falls in parts of the west and southwest.

The rain will tend to ease off in most places towards dawn.

Temperatures falling to between 4 and 8 degrees Celsius in the evening will rise to between 9 and 11 degrees overnight.