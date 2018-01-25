147 drivers breathalysed in Celbridge last night - none were over the limit

Gardai were impressed last night when they found every single one of the 147 drivers breathalysed at a Celbridge check point passed with flying colours.

Naas Traffic Corps operating MIT Checkpoint in Celbridge- 147 Drivers Tested- All passed. Exactly what we want to see! #NeverEverDrinkAndDrive pic.twitter.com/pxu7CmTTbh January 24, 2018