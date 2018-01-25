147 drivers breathalysed in Celbridge last night - none were over the limit

Traffic corp check point

Leinster Leader reporter

Leinster Leader reporter

The check point in Celbridge yesterday

Gardai were impressed last night when they found every single one of the 147 drivers breathalysed at a Celbridge check point passed with flying colours. 