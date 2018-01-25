147 drivers breathalysed in Celbridge last night - none were over the limit
Traffic corp check point
The check point in Celbridge yesterday
Gardai were impressed last night when they found every single one of the 147 drivers breathalysed at a Celbridge check point passed with flying colours.
Naas Traffic Corps operating MIT Checkpoint in Celbridge- 147 Drivers Tested- All passed. Exactly what we want to see! #NeverEverDrinkAndDrive pic.twitter.com/pxu7CmTTbh— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 24, 2018
