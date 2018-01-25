Kildare Garda Superintendant pledges tough stance on hare poaching, finching and badger baiting

Superintendent Martin Walker spoke with Derek Mooney on RTE's "Mooney Goes Wild" last Tuesday, January 23 the tough stance the force is taking on wildlife crime and poaching in the county Kildare and nationwide.

Supt Walker told how there are currently 14 live files relating to wildlife crime in the South Kildare District at present, particularly in relation to hare poaching and finching (illegal trapping of finching and song birds).

He also spoke of the black market for finches. He said dead decoy birds and trapping cages were found at a premises in Newbridge recently.

He also discussed Operation Bambi, which was put in place in 2013, targeting deer poaching. One individual was convicted after he killed 139 stags over a two month basis.

"It is an absolute offence. It will be dealt with severely if I come come across them anyway," he said.

Listen to the full interview by clicking here. Supt Walker's contribution begins at 25:00 in the link.