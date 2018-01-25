Progress made on Kilcock Park and Ride facility

There is good news for rail commuters in North Kildare as progress is being made on the Kilcock Park and Ride facility.

The Part 8 public consultation process on the development will start on January 30. The car park will have room for 100 cars and will be located beside the Lidl supermarket in the town.

Part 8 for Kilkock Park and Ride gets go-ahead says O’Rourke

Local TD Frank O’Rourke has welcomed the news. “Kilcock is now included in the Shop Hop Zone for Rail commuters which had the effect of reducing the fares for commuters. We must make further progress on Bus Route 115, and I have made representations to have a service every 30 minutes during the day for Kilcock.”

“I welcome the announcement that capital funding is being allocated to upgrade the Maynooth Line and the Kildare Line to DART standard and I feel that Kilcock should be included in these DART plans and I have put a question down to the Minister in connection with this issue,” he said.

Members of the public can make submissions on the Kilcock Park and Ride plan to Kildare County Council.