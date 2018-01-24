WATCH: Opportunist thief steals bag of potatoes from Rathangan shop

Check out this footage of an opportunistic thief, who made off with a bag of potatoes outside a Rathangan shop today.

"Today at 2 pm Wednesday I brought out to my van a sample of a bag of Golden wonders a local farmer gave to me to bring home and try. When I got out to the van it was locked so had to go in get keys. By the time I came back out, this gentleman pulled up and stole it," said Leinster Fresh Produce Factory Shop Rathangan.

The owner said they have his reg and a close up of his face, but asked should they contact the gardai.

"I would like to know what you would do in this situation. It’s small fry a bag of spuds but it’s just not good enough," said the store owner.