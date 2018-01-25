KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Cool, windy and showery

It will be cool, windy and very showery in Kildare today. Met Eireann said the showers will be widespread in the morning and early afternoon, some heavy and prolonged, with hail and an ongoing risk of thunder.

However, they should become lighter and more scattered by evening. Fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds will veer northwesterly and begin to moderate later also. Afternoon temperatures of 6 to 8 C.

Tonight will become mostly dry and clear. According to Met Eireann, temperatures will fall to below freezing in places, bringing frost and icy stretches on untreated surfaces.