KILDARE WEATHER ALERT: Status Orange wind warning as Storm Georgina approaches
Strong winds predicted for later tonight
Storm Georgina is on her way
A Status Orange wind warning has been issued to cover Ireland this evening as Storm Georgina approaches.
According to a statement by Met Eireann this afternoon, a depression will track to the northwest of the country tonight. Southwest winds will reach mean speeds between 65 and 80 km/h, gusting up to 120 km/h for a time tonight.
The warning is valid from midnight tonight until 5am on Wednesday morning.
A Status Orange alert is the second most serious and advises members of the public in affected areas to be prepared.
