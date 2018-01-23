KILDARE WEATHER ALERT: Status Orange wind warning as Storm Georgina approaches

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued to cover Ireland this evening as Storm Georgina approaches.

According to a statement by Met Eireann this afternoon, a depression will track to the northwest of the country tonight. Southwest winds will reach mean speeds between 65 and 80 km/h, gusting up to 120 km/h for a time tonight.

The warning is valid from midnight tonight until 5am on Wednesday morning.

A Status Orange alert is the second most serious and advises members of the public in affected areas to be prepared.