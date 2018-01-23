Rathcoffey solar farm project changes

Plans for a 25 hectare solar farm at Smithstown, between Rathcoffey and Maynooth, have been changed by the developer.

On foot of responses to further information requests, Kildare County Council ordered Harmony Solar Smithstown Ltd to readvertise its plans.

If approved, the panels will be over over 75,000 sq mts, there will be two new entrances, a temporary construction car park, boundary changes and additional landscaping.

Submissions can be made up to January 26.