Speeding an issue in Newbridge estate despite ramps

A local Cllr has asked Kildare County Council to re-examine the speed restrictions in College Park, Newbridge.

At the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on Wednesday, January 17, Cllr Murty Aspell said the speed ramps are having no effect on slowing down the traffic in the area.

He said it is impossible for people to get out of their houses.

He asked that the council look at other traffic calming measures, as it is “gone beyond a joke”.

“More planning permission than ever is going in the Sarsfields area, and it is going to get worse”, he said.

Cllr Aspell suggested the possibility of putting signs in that show you're going too fast. A report issued by Kildare County Council at the meeting said a technical inspection will be carried out at this location to examine the impact of the speed ramps.