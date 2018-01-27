Award nomination for Naas Tidy Towns project

The Naas Neighbourhood Greenway project has been nominated for a community award.

The Greenway project was launched by Naas Tidy Towns with the purpose of developing a bicycle and walkway plan to connect all schools and clubs with all housing areas.

A greenway is a path that can be used by cyclists and walkers on rote which are free from traffic.

The project promotes walking and cycling as being good for your health as well as for the environment by taking vehicles off the roads.

The project has been shortlisted for an award under a scheme initiated by the IPB Insurance and the Local Authority Members Association.

The All-Ireland finalists for the Community & Council award winners 2018, as the scheme is known, will be presented at Croke Park on Saturday February 3.

The Naas project is one of four in the Best community Health Initiative with the others coming from Limerick, Monaghan and Mayo.

The Local Authority Members Association represents elected councillors nationwide.

Over 150 nominations were received for awards, which highlight work done in communities and rewards unsung heroes.