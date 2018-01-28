Naas firm Novi's €200,000 contract

A Naas-based company which provides services aimed at combating cyber crime has completed a contract worth €200,000.

Novi employs 15 people and was founded in 1999 filling what it saw as a gap in the market for a provider of truly proactive managed services.

The company tackles potential threats to IT systems which can cause significant damage to a host of different businesses in the event of a shutdown.

Novi is located at Millennium Park and the recent project was a €200,000 upgrade to the IT system used by Expert Electrical, an electrical retailer more than sixty stores across the country including one at the Globe Retail Park, Monread road, Naas.

The work will enhance the company’s capability to withstand the consequences of a cybercrime attack. Expert Electrical specialises in computers, smart devices and home appliances.

Every Expert Electrical store houses many of Internet of things (IoT) capable devices like smarts TVs and games consoles which need to be connected to the internet to download the latest updates. IoT is the technology which is embedded in everyday household items, enabling them to send and receive data.

This left EE systems vulnerable to intrusion from criminals.

Novi has provided Expert with “business continuity backup” which and ensures against data compromise of loss in the event of a cyber incident of a data breach.

Kate Tierney, financial controller at Expert, said the project has eased the company’s concerns about a vulnerability to an attack by cybercriminals.

Novi founder and managing director George O’Dowd said Expert would now be able to further grow and develop its business.