Pressure being applied to build new Naas school

The pressure is on to get work started at the new Naas Community College as soon as possible.

Labour Party general election candidate Emmet Stagg wants the Department of Education to put the contract for the 1,000 student school — to be built at Millennium Park — out to tender.

He pointed out that planning permission for the facility, which will replace the existing school at Craddockstown, was granted on April 21 last.

The new school will be built near the Kerry Group premises on the opposite side of the road.

According to the Minister for Education the tender documents have been submitted and are being examined.

The outcome of this will be provided to the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board as soon as possible.

Mr. Stagg said the process had been held up because of cost check evaluations required after planning permission was granted for the school and work was required relating to the diversion of overhead power lines relating to the site.

“It is now six weeks since the tender documents were submitted to the Department and given the previous delays with this project, it is important that they are cleared urgently,” said Mr. Stagg.

He said the Department must clear the documents as soon as possible so that the tender process can start and building work can begin.