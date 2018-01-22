Newbridge school crowned All Ireland Volleyball Champs

A wonderful win by their volleyball team got 2018 off to a very exciting start in Holy Family Secondary School, Newbridge.

Last Thursday, January 18 saw crowds of supporters jump onto a bus bound for UCD. Holy Family were in the All-Ireland Volleyball final and hopes were high that they would clinch the title. The team had been training hard and had many wins, but the opposing team, Patrician Presentation Secondary School, Fethard, were sure to challenge them for such a prestigious title. The sports hall filled with well-wishers for both teams and a quiet hum of excitement for the match ahead was audible above the background music.

Newbridge got off to a strong start in the first set, working as a team and showing no sign of match day nerves. Captain Ellen Hillard led her team by example with an excellent first set, accompanied by constant words encouragement to her team mates. The Presentation fought hard defensively, saving many hits which looked sure to score, but at the end of the first set Holy Family were on top winning 25-14.

As the match advanced, a string of excellent serves pushed Holy Family out in front with a strong lead. The team showed great discipline and focus, always responding to words of advice from coach, Tom Landers.

Regular substitutions from the bench illustrated the strength and depth of the whole squad and the high standards of skill held by all members of the team.

Ultimately, Holy Family proved too much for the Presentation and ended with a convincing 25-9 win in the second, and final, set. With the final whistle supporters flooded onto the court to celebrate with their team and congratulate them on their All-Ireland Title.

"Everyone in Holy Family is exceptionally proud to have such a dedicated team of ladies who always represent the school so well. Well done girls!" said the school.

The winning team