KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Cloudy with sunny spells

Today is expected to be cloudy with sunny intervals according to Met Eireann.

Highest temperatures will range 7 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly breezes.

Outbreaks of rain are expected to reach southwest Munster this evening and will spread quickly northeast across the country overnight. The rain will be patchy across Leinster. A misty night with minimum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees, but temperatures will rise to between 8 and 10 degrees in all areas later in the night. Winds will increase fresh to strong, south or southwest in direction.