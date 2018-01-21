KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Rain to clear in afternoon 

There will be a wet start to the day, very wet in some parts with the risk of spot flooding.

Met Eireann has forecasted the rain will gradually clear northeastwards by the afternoon though, with scattered showers following.

It said southwest to west winds will be fresh and gusty for a time but the showers will become more isolated later in the afternoon and the winds will moderate. Rather mild, with afternoon highs of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius.

Tonight, showers will becoming increasingly confined to eastern coasts and it will become largely dry, though there is a threat of rain for a time along the south coast overnight. Lows of 4 to 7 degrees Celsius in mainly light breezes.