Cold, windy day ahead in Kildare with a chance of sleet and snow

It will be a very cold day in Kildare today with a chance of sleet or snow. Met Eireann said there will be a few showers at first this morning but the fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds will gradually moderate.

However, heavy and persistent rain is forecast to spread from the west later in the afternoon with strengthening southwest winds, the winds increasing strong to very strong and gusty in the evening with Gales along Atlantic coasts.

Some of the rain may turn to sleet and snow over Ulster and north Leinster this evening. Afternoon temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.