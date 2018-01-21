Vinny Murray pitch reopens

Four former students cut the ribbon on the officially reopened Vinny Murray pitch at Clongowes Wood College on Saturday, January 13.

Leinster and Ireland rugby stars Gordon D’Arcy, Rob Kearney, Dave Kearney and Fergus McFadden were among the attendance.

The pitch surface has been upgraded and now has the very latest in synthetic turf technology. The project was completed by Tralee based PST Sport.

The pitch was blessed by Fr Michael Sheil SJ Rector of Clongowes before a game between the senior teams from Campbell College, Belfast and Clongowes Wood College, the latter winning 28-12. Vinny Murray (1945-99) was a former assistant headmaster and rugby coach at the college.