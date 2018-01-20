New Kildare town traffic management plan may be realised in 2018

This could be the year that Kildare town finaly gets a new Traffic Mamagement Plan.

A recent council statement said that a review of the existing Traffic Management Plan for Kildare town will take place in 2018 in consultation with the Municipal District Members.

Councillors and business owners have highlighted the need for a new plan for years now.

Last February the issue was raised at the municipal meeting by Cllr Suzanne Doyle.

She told the Kildare Newbridge municipal meeting that, with a number of major developments in the pipeline, it was vital the plan be drawn up to prevent mistakes being made. The meeting heard that the council was waiting for clarification on National Transport Authority funding for the plans.

However last July councillors were informed that the NTA will not be funding the €100k plan but it would come from the council instead.