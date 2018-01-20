Light out of Darkness theme for Kildare's Feile Bride 2018

The Feile Bride annual St Brigid’s festival will take place in Kildare town again this year.

One of the main events will be the Light out of Darkness day which is arranged for Saturday, February 3.

The public event, which will be held at Solas Bride, has once more attracted top speakers this year including US death row survivor Sunny Jacobs.

Described as the perfect encapsulation of this year’s Light out of Darkness theme, Sunny was an innocent woman wrongly convicted of murder. Her partner was executed and she spent many years waiting for her own execution before she was released and justice was served.

She now lives with Peter Pringle, who was also once on death row, in Ireland and they devote themselves to promoting healing, peace and reconciliation.

They established the Sunny Centre in Galway which is described as a sanctuary for others who have suffered injustice, namely people who are wrongly convicted of crimes they did not commit and have spent time under sentence of death.

“We will hear their extraordinary stories at Feile Bride this year,” said organisers.

Other speakers include the academic and climate change activist Peadar Kirby, who plays a leading role in the Cloughjordan Eco-Village and life long peace activist John Maguire, Hanny Van Geel of La Via Camesina, which promotes the rights of peasant communities around the world and Rose Hogan who has a life long commitment to sustainable agriculture.

Meanwhile the annual St Brigid’s eve ritual will take place this year on January 31 from 7:30pm to 9pm at St Brigid’s Well. Assembly will take place first at the Japanese Gardens’ car park and then onto St Brigids Well.

St Brigid’s feast day on February 1 marks the beginning of Spring according to the Celtic Calendar; a time of hope, a time of opportunity, new beginnings, new life.