Action needs to be taken to tackle dog fouling in Naas

There has been a renewed demand for action to tackle dog fouling in the Naas area.

Cllr Sorcha O'Neill wants Kildare County Council to invest in a power washer to deal with dog faeces left behind on the footpaths.

She also wants a “pedestrian crew” made available to pick up litter, clear broken glass and clean the footpaths on the main thoroughfares in Naas.

Cllr O'Neill said the street cleaning operations do now address the removal of dog faeces.

She tabled a motion for last week's Naas Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Fintan Brett said he has received complaints from many people about dog fouling and he was particularly critical of people who deliberately let their dogs out to use public areas as a toilet.

He said people who allow their pets to foul should be fined.