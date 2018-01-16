Weather alert: Status Yellow wind warning for Kildare this evening

Strong winds are expected across County Kildare tonight. Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning which applies across the whole of Leinster, as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

It is predicted that, over the course of today and tonight, westerly winds will reach mean winds speeds of 55 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h.

The warning came into effect at 11am this morning and is valid until 3am on Wednesday morning.

Storm Fionn is expected to hit counties on the western seaboard the hardest, with a Status Orange Weather Warning having been issued Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

Meanwhile, it is a bitterly cold day in Kildare today, with temperatures averaging around two degrees.