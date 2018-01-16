KILDARE TRAFFIC ALERT: Long tailbacks on M7 motorway from Naas to Newbridge
Delays due to roadworks
Lengthy delays on M7 motorway between Newbridge and Naas
Long delays are being experienced by motorists on the M7 between Naas and Newbridge with long tailbacks reported.
It's thought the delays may be a result of ongoing road widening works on the M7 motorway.
#KILDARE It’s very slow on the M7 Limerick/Dublin Rd northbound from J12 Newbridge heading towards Naas where works are underway for the M7 upgrade. https://t.co/ipFDM8K6Fw— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 16, 2018
