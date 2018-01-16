KILDARE TRAFFIC ALERT: Long tailbacks on M7 motorway from Naas to Newbridge

Delays due to roadworks

Niamh O'Donoghue

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

Email:

niamh.odonoghue@leinsterleader.ie

KILDARE TRAFFIC ALERT: Long tailbacks on M7 motorway from Naas to Newbridge

Lengthy delays on M7 motorway between Newbridge and Naas

Long delays are being experienced by motorists on the M7 between Naas and Newbridge with long tailbacks reported.

It's thought the delays may be a result of ongoing road widening works on the M7 motorway. 

READ MORE: New N7/M7 road widening will ease delays for Kildare commuters when complete