Kildare weather: Bitterly cold day ahead on Tuesday

A bitterly cold day is predicted in Kildare on Tuesday, with temperatures averaging 2 degrees at midday.

Met Eireann predicts that there will be frequent wintry showers, which may turn to sleet and snow throughout the day in Leinster, especially over high ground.

There will be maximum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees in strong and gusty westerly winds.

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning is in effect across the country until 3am on Wednesday morning.

Snow showers will affect Ulster and Connacht tonight and will extend to most other areas late in the night and during Tuesday morning. Some accumulations of snow are likely, especially in northern and western areas and over hills elsewhere, along with some slippery conditions.