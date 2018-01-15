Tributes pour in for Kilcullen music star, Jimmy Aspell, who passed away yesterday

Tributes have been pouring in since news broke yesterday of the death of popular Kildare entertainer, Jimmy Aspell.

Jimmy passed away peacefully at his home at Avondale Drive, Kilcullen yesterday, January 14 in the loving care of his family. He will be hugely missed by Mairead, son Neil, daughters Leah, Michelle and Lisa, sisters Judy, Molly and Sue, brothers-in-law Johnny and Des, his friend Evelyn, son-in-law Chris, daughter-in-law Osh, extended family, relatives and friends.

Country music star, Bernie Heaney paid homage to the Kilcullen man.

"So sorry to hear the sad news this morning that my dear friend Jimmy Aspell had passed away. Rest in peace my friend," she wrote on her facebook page.

C.C. Cooper wrote; "So sad to hear of the passing of James Aspell (jimmy) what a great guy ,good humoured loved music, playing music,what a gentleman. So good to me over the years. You'll be missed jimmy RIP."

Jimmy was a big Neil Diamond fan and also loved country music. He was a sterling member of the local community and undertook a number of fundraising events over the past number of years, raising funds for the Irish Cancer Society in particular. He won the Most Popular Local Artist category in the Leinster Music Awards in 2013. He had been battling cancer for some time.

He will be reposing at his residence from 4pm to 8pm today. His funeral mass takes place at The Church of the Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen, at 11am tomorrow. Burial afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery.