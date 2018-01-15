Snow and ice on the way for Kildare

Met Eireann has forecasted wintry conditions for the coming week in Kildare with sheltered areas set to be worst hit.

From Monday, Met Éireann says it will become increasingly blustery and showery turning wintry later Monday into Tuesday with falls of sleet and snow increasingly more likely.

The focus of the wintry showers will be across the north and west with some accumulations likely - but all areas will be at risk with some thunder occurring locally too.

It will also be much colder, with maxima of only 3 to 6 degrees Celsius (north to south). It is set to feel even colder with an added wind chill effect. Frost and ice is also on the cards, mainly for sheltered areas due to sustained brisk winds.

No weather warnings have yet been announced.