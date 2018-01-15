Progress made on new sewer project to tackle Newbridge flooding problems

Irish Water has said progress is being made on the first contract under the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme to support current and future development in Newbridge.

It said the project will reduce the frequency of overflows to the River Liffey at Kilbelin and Newhall. The work will include a new interceptor sewer connecting Newbridge to the Osberstown Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Once the proposed project is complete, Irish Water said it will facilitate increased flow to the existing Osberstown Wastewater Treatment Plant and support future population and economic growth in Newbridge.

"The investment will also significantly reduce overflows to the River Liffey at Kilbelin and Newhall, ensure that wastewater is treated and discharged in compliance with the Urban Wastewater Treatment Regulations 2001, ensure compliance with conditions set out in the EPA’s Wastewater Discharge Licence and help Ireland avoid substantial EU penalties," it said.

Irish Water has published a notice to confirm a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) has been granted to acquire the necessary lands in Kilbelin, Littleconnell, Halverstown, Greatconnell and Newhall for permanent way leaves, permanent right of way and temporary working areas for the project.

It said it is progressing with a tender competition for a contractor and the works are expected to take approximately two years to complete.

The proposed project includes diverting the existing 675mm sewer at Kilbelin in South-East Newbridge to a new waste water pumping station and storm storage tank at Kilbelin. From the new pumping station there will be a new 500mm diameter rising main and 900mm diameter gravity sewer to a proposed new waste water pumping station and storm storage tank at Little Connell.

From the new pumping station at Little Connell, there will be a new 600mm diameter rising main and 900mm diameter gravity sewer to a new waste water pumping station and storm storage tank at Newhall. Construction of a 700mm diameter rising main from Newhall to Osberstown Wastewater Treatment Plant completes the project.

Paul Fallon, Wastewater Infrastructure Manager, at Irish Water said “Irish Water is committed to investing in the wastewater treatment infrastructure in Kildare to support the needs of the growing population. The Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme (Contract 2A) will benefit the local community and the environment and will ensure that Ireland complies with the the Urban Wastewater Treatment Regulations 2001 and conditions as set out in the EPA’s Wastewater Discharge Licence.”