KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Windy day ahead

It will be rather windy today, Friday, January 12 with strong and gusty southeasterly winds.

Met Eireann says it will be mainly dry at first with a few bright spells in eastern areas, but rather cloudy overall, with patches of drizzle and mist scattered about.

A spell of heavy rain will move in from the Atlantic in the afternoon, to affect much of Munster and Connacht by nightfall. Afternoon temperatures will range from 5 to 9 degrees Celsius, coldest in the north.

There will be heavy, possibly thundery rain in many areas tonight and some flooding.

Winds will be strong to gale force and gusty southeasterly. Windy and mostly cloudy elsewhere too, with the rain spreading eastwards all the while and with some heavy rain in places by dawn. Lowest temperatures 4 to 8 C.