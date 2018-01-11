Tributes have flooded in for the late Kildare trainer, Vivian Kennedy

Tributes have been pouring in for the late Kildare horse trainer and former jockey, Vivian Kennedy, who passed away earlier this week.

He died on Tuesday night, January 9 at the age of 75. The Curragh resident passed away in hospital in Basildon after spending the Christmas in the UK visiting family.

His daughter, Sylvia Insole‏ paid tribute to her late dad on Twitter.

"Tonight we lost our amazing Dad, Vivian Kennedy. We are totally devastated! Great jockey, great trainer and the best father in the world! RIP Dad!" she wrote.

Brian Kavanagh of Horse Racing Ireland said; "Very sorry to hear of the passing of Vivian Kennedy. A shrewd trainer and a good man to have dealings with. A stalwart of the Curragh. Deepest sympathies to Kathleen and family."

The Irish Jockey's Association said; "Saddened to hear the news of Vivian Kennedy’s passing. A great character, quick witted and a thorough gentleman. May he Rest In Peace."

Many more big names in the horse racing industry also expressed their sympathies.

Very sorry to hear that Vivian Kennedy passed away last night. A great Jockey and a shrewd trainer he was part of the Curragh for as long as I can remember. — Paul Hensey (@HenseyPaul) January 10, 2018

Very sad to hear that Vivian Kennedy passed away last night,a great jockey,trainer and a lovely man.My thoughts are with @WTKJockey @JamieInsole @SylviaInsole and all his family — Sally Ann Grassick (@sagrassick) January 10, 2018