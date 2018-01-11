Met Éireann's Status Orange warning extended in Kildare as fog slow to lift

Met Éireann have extended their Status Orange fog warning for the entire country until 12 noon today as the dense fog affecting many areas is slow to lift.

The warning was issued early this morning but visibility has remained poor in most counties, especially in inland areas.

Gardaí and the RSA are advising people, both motorists and other road users, to exercise extreme caution as hazards are often hidden from view in dense fog.

They want people to slow down and use fog lights, remembering to turn them off once the fog has cleared.