One hundred new jobs to be created at new Newbridge Lidl warehouse

One hundred new jobs are be created with the construction of the new Lidl warehouse in Newbridge, which was granted planning permission last November.

The company told RTE that the new 54,000sqm regional distribution centre will employ 350 staff, an increase of 100 on the 250 who are employed at Lidl's current distribution centre in the town.

It said it is in the process of tendering for road infrastructure works and the distribution facility and it will commence construction in April of this year.

The company is developing the land near the Pfizer complex and the existing Lidl Distribution Centre at Great Connell, Old Connell and Little Connell.

It plans to build a new road linking the R445 regional road with Great Connell, with an entrance to the proposed centre on the link road.

The project includes the demolition of two former residential properties and out buildings.

The centre will have a gross floor area of 57,611sqm with the warehouse comprising 55,926sqm and a two-storey office wing covering 1,685sqm.

A total of 352 car parking spaces, including 18 disabled bays and 32 cycle parking spaces are provided for, as well as a security cabin, pump house, two sprinkler tanks and an electricity substation.