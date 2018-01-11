Funeral details announced for Kildare dad who died in traffic accident

Funeral details for the Kilcock man, who died in a road collision on the M4 on January 7, have been announced.

Father of three, Darren Hedley was killed when his car left the road and struck a wall at approximately 2.15am at Lucan.

Mr Hedley of Abbeyfield and formerly of Manchester, UK is survived by his loving wife Rachel and children, Éimhín, Abigail and Róisín.

He will also be sadly missed by his mother Linda, father Graham, sister Rachel, the Dempsey family, extended families and friends.

He will be reposing at his home in Abbeyfield tomorrow, Friday January 12 from 5pm to 8pm. It will be private thereafter. A prayer service will take place at 10.30am on Saturday morning in St. Coca's Church, Kilcock, followed by cremation in Mt. Jerome Crematorium at 12.30pm. ​