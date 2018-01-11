Kildare Deaths, Thursday January 11

Nicola Murray Ryan, Tallaght/Kill



Murray Ryan, Nicola (late of Kill and Raheen, Tallaght) passed away on Wednesday, January 10. She will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Shane, beloved son Darren and his partner Jenny, father Paddy, parents-in-law Tony and Evelyn Ryan, extended family and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at home from 5pm to 8pm tomorrow, Friday evening. Removal Saturday morning to arrive at The Priory, Tallaght at 11am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice.

Sheila Lanigan (née Harrigan), Leixlip



Sheila Lanigan passed away peacefully on January 10 surrounded by her family at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of the late Oliver and much loved mother of Annette, Patrick, Susan and Sharon. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, grandchildren Damien, Stephen, Tracie, David, Karen, Cathal, Joseph, Mark, Brian, Kayleigh and Olivia, great-grandchildren Sadhbh, Jamie, Darragh and Lucy, sons-in-law John and Brian, daughter-in-law Margaret, extended family, relatives and friends.

Removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip tomorrow, Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.

Darren Hedley, Abbeyfield, Kilcock

Darren Hedley ( Formerly of Manchester, UK), adoring husband of Rachel and father of Éimhín, Abigail and Róisín. He will be sadly missed by his mother Linda, father Graham, sister Rachel, the Dempsey family, extended families and friends.

Reposing at his home in Abbeyfield tomorrow, Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Private thereafter. Prayer Service at 10.30am on Saturday morning in St. Coca's Church, Kilcock, followed by cremation in Mt. Jerome Crematorium at 12.30pm. ​

Mary Donnan (née Agnew), Carton Court, Maynooth/ Clontarf, Dublin



Mary Donnan (nee Agnew), of Carton Court, Maynooth and late of Clontarf, Dublin, passed away on January 9 peacefully at St. Francis's Hospice, Blanchardstown, deeply regretted by her loving husband Damian, children Aoife, Caelan & Alicia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her dear cousins from Cavan, relatives and beloved close friends.

Reposing at her residence today Thursday from 6pm to 8pm, with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. House strictly private on Friday morning.

Pearl Stanley (née Goodwin), Belan, Moone, Athy



Pearl Stanley (nee Goodwin) of Belan, Moone, Athy passed away peacefully on January 10 surrounded by her loving family at Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Reginald, sadly missed by her loving sons Harry, Neville (Kilkenny), Des and Niall, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchild, sisters Mabel (RIP) Gwen, Dorothy and Eleanor, brothers Willie (RIP), Johnny, Sam, Harry and George, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on today, Thursday January 11 from 3pm and Friday 11am to 5pm. Arriving at St Mullins, Timolin, on Friday January 12 for service at 8pm. Private family burial on Saturday. Family flowers only, donations to the Friends of St Brigid's Hospice, Curragh.