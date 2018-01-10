Masked man caused significant amount of damage to Hazel Hotel in Monasterevin

A masked man armed with a stick, entered the Hazel Hotel reception centre in Monasterevin last Thursday, January 4, and caused extensive damage to internal glass doors and panels.

Gardai are appealing for information about the incident.

It’s understood the man, who was wearing a balaclava, entered the building at 5.15pm and smashed glass panels in several doors, and caused a significant amount of damage.

When several residents came to see what was happening, he fled the scene.

It’s understood, one person sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai in Monasterevin on 045 525 322