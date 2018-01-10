Phenomenal response to fundraising drive for family of Kildare accident victim, Anca Muresan

A special fundraising drive set up in Ardclough to raise funds for the family of Anca Muresan, who died after a recent road accident, has seen a huge outpouring of generosity with €15,266 raised so far.

The Go Fund Me page, which is titled Anca Muresan Memorial Fund, was set up by Colette Grant.

“Life can change in an instant...Many of you know Ancuta, her husband Cosmin and their two beautiful children Raul and Daria. Their world was shattered and their lives changed forever on the morning of Thursday 28 December 2017,” explained Colette.

“Anca was with her husband enroute to work when they were involved in a serious collision leaving Anca in a critical condition. Words are difficult in situations like these and it is with great sadness that Anca lost her fight last night (January 8) and leaves behind her heartbroken husband Cosmin, and her precious children.”

Colette said Anca was a devoted wife and mother, a valued friend, co-worker, and an integral part of the local community.

“She always had a smile for everyone and will be dearly missed by all. Connected by our children through the local national school of St. Anne's, Ardclough and together with the surrounding communities of Celbridge and Straffan, we are looking to raise immediate funds for the children and family here in Ireland, their future needs, and for funeral expenses and repatriation to her home country of Romania,” she added.

Colette said every contribution counts and is much appreciated. She thanked everyone for their support.

"The family appreciates all the kind thoughts, words of support, prayers and help during their most difficult time and are so grateful to you all.”

Anca passed away as a result of the two vehicle collision between her car and a truck, which occurred at approximately 9.30am at Newtown Rd, Celbridge. Gardai are looking for any witnesses to the crash to contact them.

Click here to contribute to the fund.