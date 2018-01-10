Kildare Deaths Wednesday, January 10, 2018

Joan Quinn (nee McCormack), Celbridge/Lucan

Joan Quinn (née McCormack), Celbridge and formerly of Beaumont Cottages, Lucan passed away peacefully on January 8 in the loving care of the staff at Maynooth Community Care. Joan, beloved wife of Michael, will be greatly missed by her loving family, sisters, brother, extended family, relatives and friends.

Her funeral takes place at St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge this afternoon at 1.30pm followed by burial in Esker Cemetery.

Mary (Moll) O'Brien Eston, Grangemellon, Ballyroe, Athy



She will be reposing at the chapel in St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy, from 7pm on this evening, Wednesday January 10. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors at 10.30am on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

John C. Murphy, Raheny, Dublin/Athy



Mr Murphy passed away peacefully on January 8 after a short illness. He will be greatly missed by his wife Deborah and children, Joe, Deborah, Claire and Owen. Predeceased by his brother Des and sister Claire, he will also be very sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Kate, sons-in-law Drew and Andy, grandchildren Abbie, Ciara, Max, Arthur Leah, and Vincent, sister Una, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Jennings Funeral Home, Springdale Road this evening, from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass at 10am on Thursday morning in the Church of Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace, Raheny and thereafter to Glasnevin Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

Sean Meaney, Wheatfield, Ardclough

Sean Meany of Wheatfield, Ardclough (Ex Roadstone) passed away peacefully on January 9 at Naas General Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Nancy and dear father of Stella, Adrian, Enda and Karen, he will be sadly missed by all his family including his grandchildren Emeline, Jeremy, Jonathan, Conor, Caelainn, Aislinn and Odhran, great-granddaughter Georgia, sons-in-law Jimmy and Pat, daughters-in-law Mary and Madeleine, brother-in-law Dick, sister-in-law Mona, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge this evening (January 10) from 5pm with removal to St. Anne’s Church, Ardclough arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial in Oughterard cemetery.

John Hayes, Leixlip, Kildare/Limerick



John Hayes from Leixlip, and formerly of Limerick passed away suddenly on January 6 at the Mater Hospital. John is survived by his loving wife, Anne and children, Anthony, Deirdre and Bernard. A devoted grandfather of Michaela, David, Aoife, Bríd and Ríona, he will be sadly missed by his loving famil, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan this evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Thursday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11pm followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Rodger Hannon, Leixlip



Rodger Hannon of Leixlip and formerly of Lisburn, Co. Antrim) passed away peacefully on January 9 in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. He is survived by his loving children, Eoin, Niall, Ruairí and Clíodhna and will be sadly missed by all his loving family including Mary, sisters Doreen, Helen and Muriel, brother Mark, grandson Cían, daughter-in-law Karen, mother-in-law Joan, extended family, relatives and friends.

Resting at the family home on Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.