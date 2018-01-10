KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Dry and bright today with showery outbreaks

It will be dry and bright in many places this morning but fog will continue to linger in parts of the Midlands.

Met Eireann predicts showery outbreaks of rain will develop over parts of Connacht and southwest Munster through the day but the east and north of the country will continue to remain dry. It’s expected to be rather cold with highs of 3 to 7 degrees.

Tonight is expected to start off mostly cloudy with some showery rain in places. It will mostly die out overnight. There'll be some clear spells also. Frost will develop under clear skies. Lowest temperatures of -2 to 3 degrees.