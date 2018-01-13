Plan to get community fit say Clane Fit organisers

Clane GAA in conjunction with Conlon’s Supervalu Clane launched Get Clane Fit 2018 on January 5 in the GAA.

Spokesperson, Daire Dillon said the scheme is aimed at encouraging the community and schools to get fit and healthy with a wide range of activities to suit all levels of fitness.

Sponsorship cards available now from Clane GAA /getclanefit@gmail.com The cost is €100.

The attendance heard all about the private weigh in, activity programmes and met volunteer leaders, who will help people along the way.

Daire said the plan was aimed at the community, not just the GAA.

“This community challenge caters for all fitness levels with large range of activities, whether you are a walker, runner or want to dust off your bicycle you will fit right in. You will meet some new people, definitely have some fun, as well as get fit & healthy along the way.”

The plan will include a free private weekly weigh at Clane GAA from 7:30 to 8:30pm each Monday and Thursday.

It also includes social membership to the GAA club valued at €45.00 and access to physio, Tony Coffey.

Because Supervalu, Clane, is involved, there is a 20% discount offer when you spend €50 on a food shop in Supervalu Clane.

There is also access to Skinny Chef in Supervalu Clane every Saturday from 12 noon to 4pm and to a nutritionist at Supervalu on Fridays.

Those taking party will also have an opportunity to get a six week membership of the Westgrove Gym for €30, for the duration of Get Clane Fit program.

Running coach, Garry Cribben, will coach people of all levels from Supervalu car park on Monday and Wednesday at 7:30pm for €2.50. Gary will do running drills free of charge on the club’s back pitch from Saturday morning (9-10).

The plan also includes discounts to various running events: Clane GAA 5K & 10K in March; Rathcoffey 5K & 10K in February and Clane Athletics 5K in March.

There is also a membership offer to Benny’s Gym —€30 for six weeks.

This includes two personal training sessions for participants.