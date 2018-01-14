Call for substantial council investment into Kildare town

A substantial investment is required from the council to bring Kildare town up to standard according to the chairman of the local Tidy Towns.

Willie Redmond speaking in the wake of their recent IBAL success said the investment is needed in areas such as infrastructure, streetscapes, wirescapes and footpaths.

“Council investment is required if Kildare town are going to make any impact in the Tidy Towns competition,”he said.

“The footpaths all over town are a disgrace. We need a new footpath from Melitta road to the Curragh so people can access that lovely amenity. We also need one on the Rathbride road leading up to the Chill Dara Soccer Club. Around 300 kids go up and down that road using the club. Academy St needs a traffic management plan for school traffic.”

In response the council said that considerable resources are directed at Kildare Town annually, particularly in the area of bin emptying, litter picking, street sweeping, and weed spraying. In 2017, the Council invested €500,000 on road resurfacing and footpath repairs.

It added that a comprehensive upgrading of road markings in the town was also completed, in addition to renewed signage.