Volunteers needed at Kildare Animal Foundation shelter
Help needed
One of the animals rescued by Kildare Animal Foundation
Kildare Animal Foundation is currently seeking volunteers to work at the rescue centre.
The shelter is a busy one and they need more volunteers.
It is a 24/7 operation dealing with various types of animals.
If you love animals, have the time and would like to get involved, please email the shelter on info@animalfoundation.ie
Donations of food for the animals are also always welcome as the shelter is run on a voluntary basis. Kildare Animal Foundation, located outside Kildare town, is a voluntary organisation that provides a safe haven for neglected or abused animals. Tel: 045 522929.
