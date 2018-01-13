Volunteers needed at Kildare Animal Foundation shelter

Kildare Animal Foundation is currently seeking volunteers to work at the rescue centre.

The shelter is a busy one and they need more volunteers.

It is a 24/7 operation dealing with various types of animals.

If you love animals, have the time and would like to get involved, please email the shelter on info@animalfoundation.ie

Donations of food for the animals are also always welcome as the shelter is run on a voluntary basis. Kildare Animal Foundation, located outside Kildare town, is a voluntary organisation that provides a safe haven for neglected or abused animals. Tel: 045 522929.