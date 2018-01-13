Next Newbridge Cottage Market takes place on February 3
Food and crafts galore
Some of the producers at Newbridge Cottage Market
The next Newbridge Cottage Market at Newbridge Town Hall takes place on Saturday February 3.
The organisers thanked everyone for their support of local and handmade industries in 2017. The new initiative took off in 2017 and has proved very popular.
“Stick with us for bigger and better things to come in 2018,” added the organisers.
