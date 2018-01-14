Decision due on Newbridge's St Conleth's Park works next month

A decision on the first phase of the redevelopment of St Conleth's Park in Newbridge is to be made by February 24.

Submissions can be made on the planning file by February 3.

Kildare GAA have applied for permission for works at the county grounds consisting of the removal of an existing container and site clearance, provision of a new single storey temporary accommodation building (91sqm) containing new changing rooms and associated plant room, shower and toilet areas, minor alterations to internal site enclosures and site drainage works. A grant of €94,500 under the regional sports capital scheme has been obtained.

The overall redevelopment plans are set out in three phases. Dep Martin Heydon said the County Board will be applying to Government early in the New Year to be part of a new €50m fund announced to fund large scale regional sports projects around the country.