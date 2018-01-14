Bid to open new Naas taxi rank is turned down

Moves to introduce a new taxi rank in Naas town centre have been rejected.

A majority of the councillors representing the Naas area gave the idea of new spaces at South Main Street the thumbs-down at a Naas Municipal District meeting before Christmas.

Naas Mayor Rob Power suggested a new taxi rank opening near Hugh Statham Jeweller/Gogarty’s.

He wanted it located there between 5.30pm and 9.30am, when parking bays, which are already in place there, are not needed.

However only two other councillors supported him — Carmel Kelly (FF) and independent Sorcha O’Neill. Cllr Darren Scully criticised the move, saying that the taxis already stop on the main street and the addition of a rank would lead to traffic hold-ups on the Kilcullen Road and Newbridge Road.

He said some taxi drivers working in Naas at weekends simply stop and put on the vehicle hazard warning lights and this practice “won’t stop” if a new rank opens.

Cllr Seamie Moore (Ind) said taxis are double and treble parking between the Court Hotel and McCormack’s pub. Cllr Moore said taxi drivers, don’t want a new rank.