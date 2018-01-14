Naas group's fundraiser generates €5,600 for cancer research

Parachute jump and static cycle

The members of the group who raised money for cancer researdch

A group of Naas residents have raised money for research into cancer.

Between the six of them, they raised €5,639, which has been handed over to the Irish Cancer Society. The money was generated as a result of the sextet’s participation in three events.

They were a static cycle, a table quiz and a parachute jump at the Irish Parachute club in Clonbullogue, County Offaly.

Pictured above are Eoin Higgins, David Hennessy, Orla Higgins Des Farrell, Mick O’Hara. and Ciaran Campion.