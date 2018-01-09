Water disruption at several Newbridge estates tomorrow

Water services will be disrupted in the Sexes Road area of Newbridge tomorow, Wednesday, January 10, affecting surrounding estates and homes.

Mount Carmel, Ring of Roseberry, parts of Newbridge College, Old Connell Weir, Riversdale Park, Barretstown Lawns, Raymonds Court, Barretstown Meadows, Barretstown Manor, Tankards Gardens, Mill Lane and College Grove will have their water supply stopped from 9.30am until approximately 2pm to facilitate repairs on a burst water main.

Kildare County Council said there will be a stop/go traffic system in place at the roundabout on Sexes Road until 4pm to facilitate the repairs, and this may cause a disruption for motorists using this road.