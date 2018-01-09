KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Cloudy day with patchy rain expected

It will be cloudy this morning, Tuesday January 9, with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle but many parts will remain dry for the first half of the day.

According to Met Eireann, rain will gradually extend eastwards in the afternoon and evening. Highs of 5 to 9 degrees are predicted in moderate southeast winds.

Tonight heavy and persistent rain will linger for a time before clearing northeastwards with some clear spells developing.

Lowest temperatures will fall to between -2 and +2 degrees with some frost and mist and fog patches forming as winds ease with the clearance.