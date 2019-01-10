2019 Aldridge, Keogh and Dowling Cup draws
Early season tournaments get under way in early February
The draws for the Aldridge, Keogh and Dowling Cups, this season sponsored by Europcar have been made and will get under way on Saturday February 9
Europcar Aldridge Cup
Group 1: Eadestown, Carbury, Athy, Maynooth
Group 2: Celbridge, Clane, Raheens, Castledermot.
Group 3: Leixlip, Confey, Sarsfields, Round Towers.
Group 4: Moorefield, St Laurences, Johnstownbridge, Naas.
Semi Final Draw: Winners Group 1 v Winners of Group 3 (Winners Group 1 home advantage); winners Group 4 v Winners of Group 2 (Winners Group 4 home advantage).
Europcar Keogh Cup
Group 1: Ellistown, Rathangan, St Kevin’s, Straffan.
Group 2: Monasterevan, Kill, Nurney, Kilcullen.
Group 3: Rheban, Ballyteague, Clogherinkoe, Milltown
Group 4: Kilcock, Suncroft, Sallins, Allenwood.
Semi Final Draw: Winners Group 1 v Winners of Group 3 (Winners Group 1 home advantage); Winners Group 4 v Winners of Group 2 (Winners Group 4 home advantage).
Europcar Dowling Cup
Group 1: Grangenolvan, Ballymore Eustace, Ballykelly, Castlemitchell
Group 2: Caragh, Cappagh, Rathcoffey, Robertstown.
Group 3: Athy 2, Sarsfields 2; Moorefield 2; Naas 2; Celbridge 2.
Winners of Group 1, 2 and 3 in Semi Final; runners up of Group 1 and 2 playoff for Semi Final Spot
Semi Final Draw: Winners Group 1 v Winners of Group 2 (Winners Group 1 home advantage); Winners Group 3 v Winners of Runner up playoff (Winners Group 3 home advantage).
