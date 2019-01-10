2019 Aldridge, Keogh and Dowling Cup draws

The draws for the Aldridge, Keogh and Dowling Cups, this season sponsored by Europcar have been made and will get under way on Saturday February 9

Europcar Aldridge Cup

Group 1: Eadestown, Carbury, Athy, Maynooth

Group 2: Celbridge, Clane, Raheens, Castledermot.

Group 3: Leixlip, Confey, Sarsfields, Round Towers.

Group 4: Moorefield, St Laurences, Johnstownbridge, Naas.

Semi Final Draw: Winners Group 1 v Winners of Group 3 (Winners Group 1 home advantage); winners Group 4 v Winners of Group 2 (Winners Group 4 home advantage).

Europcar Keogh Cup

Group 1: Ellistown, Rathangan, St Kevin’s, Straffan.

Group 2: Monasterevan, Kill, Nurney, Kilcullen.

Group 3: Rheban, Ballyteague, Clogherinkoe, Milltown

Group 4: Kilcock, Suncroft, Sallins, Allenwood.

Semi Final Draw: Winners Group 1 v Winners of Group 3 (Winners Group 1 home advantage); Winners Group 4 v Winners of Group 2 (Winners Group 4 home advantage).

Europcar Dowling Cup

Group 1: Grangenolvan, Ballymore Eustace, Ballykelly, Castlemitchell

Group 2: Caragh, Cappagh, Rathcoffey, Robertstown.

Group 3: Athy 2, Sarsfields 2; Moorefield 2; Naas 2; Celbridge 2.

Winners of Group 1, 2 and 3 in Semi Final; runners up of Group 1 and 2 playoff for Semi Final Spot

Semi Final Draw: Winners Group 1 v Winners of Group 2 (Winners Group 1 home advantage); Winners Group 3 v Winners of Runner up playoff (Winners Group 3 home advantage).