Award-winning Naas Racecourse sets sights on hosting first ever Group 1 flat race

Naas Racecourse, which was declared the winner of the Racecourse of the Year Award, has set its sights on hosting its first Group 1 flat race before its centenary in 2024.

From all 26 racecourses, the Co Kildare venue came out on top following a ballot of members of the Racegoers’ Consultative Forum, the Irish racing media, the Association of Irish Racehorse Owners, the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association, the Irish Jockeys Association and the Irish Stablestaff Association.

Dermot Cantillon, Chairman of Naas Racecourse said:

“It began with the building of the main stand in 1997 and since then all facilities for both people and horses have been replaced and enhanced.

"Over time our fixture list has expanded and the quality of our racing has gone from strength to strength.

"None of this would have been achieved without the encouragement and support of both our shareholders and Horse Racing Ireland.

"As we approach our centenary year in 2024 it would indeed be fitting if we could our long-standing ambition to stage a Group 1 flat race at Naas.”

Naas Racecourse also won the AIRO / Irish Field Racecourse of the Year Award in November.