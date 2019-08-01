Watch: Check out Kildare boxer Eric Donovan's incredible skipping and shadowboxing skills

Lilywhite Lightning in action!

Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Watch: Check out Kildare boxer Eric Donovan's incredible skipping and shadowboxing skills

Eric Donovan in action

They call Athy boxer Eric Donovan the 'Lilywhite Lightning' - and it's not hard to see why.

Check out this energetic display of skipping combined with shadowboxing from his training session at the Osprey Hotel in Naas yesterday!

Featherweight and Irish champ Donovan is 10-0 in the professional game after he beat Nicaraguan Moises Mojica in his UK debut in the York Hall, London, in June.

Read also: Kildare motor fans in for a treat as Edenderry selected as key location in the 2019 Cannonball run