Watch: Check out Kildare boxer Eric Donovan's incredible skipping and shadowboxing skills

They call Athy boxer Eric Donovan the 'Lilywhite Lightning' - and it's not hard to see why.

Check out this energetic display of skipping combined with shadowboxing from his training session at the Osprey Hotel in Naas yesterday!

Playing around after training in the #ospreyhotel Naas today. pic.twitter.com/wiHaNhXYJ0 — Eric Lilywhite Lightning Donovan (@eric_donovan60) July 31, 2019

Featherweight and Irish champ Donovan is 10-0 in the professional game after he beat Nicaraguan Moises Mojica in his UK debut in the York Hall, London, in June.