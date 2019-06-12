North Kildare basketball club one of 15 clubs to take part in second annual Jr. NBA League

The 15 clubs who will take part in the second annual Jr. NBA league have been announced today by Basketball Ireland including one from Kildare.

Read also: Kildare name strong side to take on Cork in U20 League

Each club will link in with a number of the local schools in their area to provide coaching and support for the league. They will also be represented at the Jr. NBA festival of basketball, which will be held at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght in December.

The clubs selected are a mix of Super League and National League clubs as well as a number of clubs who play regionally.

Head of Development at Basketball Ireland Jason Killeen said: “We are excited to welcome 15 new clubs into the Jr. NBA programme. Last year, more than 2,000 children took part, over half of whom had never played basketball before. Hopefully this year’s Jr. NBA League will help develop an interest in the sport for a new generation of players.”

The Jr. NBA is proudly sponsored by DeCare Dental.

The fifteen clubs selected are:

Belfast Phoenix (Antrim)

Dundalk Ravens (Louth)

Drogheda Wolves (Louth)

Kilrush Basketball Club (Clare)

Limerick Lions (Limerick)

Malahide Basketball Club (Dublin)

Maree (Galway)

Moycullen (Galway)

North Kildare (Kildare)

Portlaoise Panthers (Laois)

Skibbereen Eagles (Cork)

UCD Marian and Meteors (Dublin)

UL Huskies and Limerick Lakers (Limerick)